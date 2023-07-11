Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.