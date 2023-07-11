D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 125 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,555.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $5,918,379. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

DexCom stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

