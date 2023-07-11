Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $703.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $746.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.