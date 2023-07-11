Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

