Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.5 %

ADP stock opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.