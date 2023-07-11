Meritage Portfolio Management Has $301,000 Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

