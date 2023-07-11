EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 12.9% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

