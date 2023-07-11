Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $258,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,197,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,910,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

