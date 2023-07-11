Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 232 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

