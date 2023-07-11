Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $224,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $145.05. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

