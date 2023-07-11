Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 4.37. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

