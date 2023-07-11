General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.33.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

