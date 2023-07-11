Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $269,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 191,452 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,545 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

