Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 271,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

Innoviva Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,284,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVA opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

