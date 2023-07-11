Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $298,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

