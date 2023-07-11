Meritage Portfolio Management Has $243,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

