Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

