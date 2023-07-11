Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

