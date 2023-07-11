Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of Humacyte worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $7,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,365,736 shares in the company, valued at $42,255,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock worth $21,490,568. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humacyte Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $297.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

