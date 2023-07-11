United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 182 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,087.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $615.54 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.