Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,436 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of GDDY opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

