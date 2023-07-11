Meritage Portfolio Management Has $323,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

