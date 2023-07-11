Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.