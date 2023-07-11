Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 295 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AdvanSix by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $39,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $115,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,670 shares of company stock worth $344,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.