Meritage Portfolio Management Has $330,000 Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 286,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 220,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.