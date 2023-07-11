Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,046 shares of company stock worth $35,043,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

