Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 958,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.