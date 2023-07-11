Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

