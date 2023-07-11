Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

