Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 100 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $9,095,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.