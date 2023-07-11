Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.