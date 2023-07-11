Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.