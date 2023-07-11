Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 64,031 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,031 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100,281 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,523.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 512,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 493,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

