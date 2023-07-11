Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,977 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

