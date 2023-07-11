Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.