Meritage Portfolio Management Has $337,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $633.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.30. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

