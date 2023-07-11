684 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

