Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 106 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,768,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

