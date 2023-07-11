Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 8,007 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in InMode by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,652 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $2,712,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 31,920 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in InMode by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.09. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

