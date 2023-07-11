Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.