Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after buying an additional 185,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Commercial Metals



Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

