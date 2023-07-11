Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Barclays by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. BCS reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

