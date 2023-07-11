Meritage Portfolio Management Has $436,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rambus were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rambus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,654.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,521. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

