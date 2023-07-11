Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 69,432 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

