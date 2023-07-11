Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 31,924 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE F opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

