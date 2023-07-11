Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

