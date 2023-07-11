Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after acquiring an additional 468,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

