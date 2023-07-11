Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,356 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFG opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

