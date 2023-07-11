Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

