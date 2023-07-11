Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,900 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $141,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.